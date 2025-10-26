VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 4,400 BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,889.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BJ opened at $91.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $121.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $629,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,073.62. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

