VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 7,200 AAON, Inc. $AAON

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 987.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 79.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AAON Announces Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AAON from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,009.08. The trade was a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

