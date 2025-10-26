VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $316,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WNS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 67.7% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Stock Performance

Shares of WNS stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65. WNS has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $76.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 12.11%.WNS’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research cut WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Read Our Latest Report on WNS

About WNS

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.