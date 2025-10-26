VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $402,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after buying an additional 1,049,697 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,904,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,700,000 after buying an additional 374,414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after buying an additional 326,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,090,000 after buying an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,905,000 after buying an additional 204,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.54 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.