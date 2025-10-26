VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $430,000 Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 145,162 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,622,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $317.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $59.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

