VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $469,000 Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.8%

NVT stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.19. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $104.30.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Activity

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,670. The trade was a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 22,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,979,639.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,945.60. The trade was a 24.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

