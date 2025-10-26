VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $479,000 Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 30.24%.The business had revenue of $171.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $4,934,293.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,454.71. This trade represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,013.64. This trade represents a 89.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,921 shares of company stock worth $8,490,866. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

