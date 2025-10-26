VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 706.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ESAB by 637.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ESAB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

