VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 140.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 49.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 66.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 21.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Immunome Stock Down 2.3%
NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $15.69 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMNM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunome in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.
Immunome Profile
Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.
