VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes Position in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Price Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $706.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stagwell

About Stagwell

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.