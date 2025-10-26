Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivid Seats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 156,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emeth Value Capital LLC now owns 7,642,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 1,644,188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 986,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 255,337 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

