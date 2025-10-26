Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

VNT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Vontier has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vontier by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,793,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,723 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 999,755 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vontier by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after acquiring an additional 66,620 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vontier by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,975,000 after buying an additional 613,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 81.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,824,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

