W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

W.P. Carey Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.79.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 239.47%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

