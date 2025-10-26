Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Sell

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMRC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $42.47 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company had revenue of $472.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

