Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

KR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

