Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Watershed Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

