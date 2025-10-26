Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C-) Rating for Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating restated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $34.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 249.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 66,214 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,119,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,218,000 after purchasing an additional 794,510 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $384,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

