Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C) Rating for NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL)

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NATL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NCR Atleos from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NCR Atleos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NCR Atleos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NCR Atleos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NATL opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.97. NCR Atleos has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 80.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Atleos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,761,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 2,415,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after buying an additional 440,741 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NCR Atleos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NCR Atleos by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

