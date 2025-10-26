Weiss Ratings Reiterates Buy (B) Rating for MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA)

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS Stock Performance

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 354.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 248,733 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the first quarter worth $287,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS by 741.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

