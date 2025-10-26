Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C) Rating for National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Transco (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Get National Grid Transco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid Transco

Shares of NGG stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. National Grid Transco has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $77.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 4,218.2% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid Transco

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Transco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid Transco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.