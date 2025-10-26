Western Union (NYSE:WU) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.78. Western Union shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 7,271,691 shares trading hands.

The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Western Union and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Western Union by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,240,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,604 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Western Union by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,170,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,114,000 after buying an additional 3,717,589 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 10,366,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 180.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

