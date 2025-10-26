What is B. Riley’s Estimate for TeraWulf Q3 Earnings?

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The firm had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. TeraWulf’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on TeraWulf from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $16.25 price target on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 12.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TeraWulf by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

