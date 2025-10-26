What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Vertex Q3 Earnings?

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Vertex’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Vertex and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Vertex has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.60 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vertex by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertex by 88.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.