WJ Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

WJ Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total transaction of $12,192,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,951,541. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of META opened at $738.36 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $742.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

