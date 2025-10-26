World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $150.41 and last traded at $145.95. Approximately 7,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 40,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.00.

The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $134.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total transaction of $60,000,424.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,804 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,075.52. The trade was a 89.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $167,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,454.95. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,559 shares of company stock valued at $61,548,969. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 570.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $308,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Trading Down 8.9%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 24.16 and a quick ratio of 17.83.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

