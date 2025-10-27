10,600 Shares in EchoStar Corporation $SATS Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 6.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATS opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.96. EchoStar Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. EchoStar’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director Kathleen Q. Abernathy sold 16,754 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $1,379,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $12,572,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. This trade represents a 99.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,967,480. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SATS shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on shares of EchoStar in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

