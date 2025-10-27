1,220 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

