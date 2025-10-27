17,742 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 179,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $25.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citizens Jmp raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

