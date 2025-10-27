26,900 Shares in Bumble Inc. $BMBL Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bumble by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Research raised shares of Bumble to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $8,545,626.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,095.08. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock valued at $426,476,076. Corporate insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $611.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.72 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

