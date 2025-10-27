4,419 Shares in Black Hills Corporation $BKH Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Black Hills Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $66.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

