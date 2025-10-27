Activest Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Activest Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after acquiring an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. KGI Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $300.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

