Advantage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Performance
AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
