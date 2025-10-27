Advantage Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $354.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $374.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

