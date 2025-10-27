Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,441,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,457,160,000 after purchasing an additional 499,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,214,000 after purchasing an additional 673,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM opened at $163.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%.The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

