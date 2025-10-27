Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 788.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $174.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $416.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

