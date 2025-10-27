Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 2.2%

ALLE opened at $167.37 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

