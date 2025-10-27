Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $130.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $275.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $133.55.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

