Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,778,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,631,000 after acquiring an additional 765,441 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $58,951,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,463,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 535.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 34,328.8% during the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 93,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 93,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $155.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

