Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.16 Million Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 460.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in GATX by 219.0% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GATX by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX opened at $161.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.93. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average is $158.09.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.22). GATX had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 18.35%.The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total transaction of $2,101,579.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,139.75. The trade was a 19.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $354,354.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,914 shares of company stock worth $2,953,509. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

