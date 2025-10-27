Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $53.77 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of -0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 196,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,403,848.48. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 166,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,591.68. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,314. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.