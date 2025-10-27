Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $858,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 307,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments
In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clover Health Investments Trading Up 19.4%
Shares of CLOV opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.87.
Clover Health Investments Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
