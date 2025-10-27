Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $858,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 307,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clover Health Investments

In related news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of Clover Health Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLOV. Leerink Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Clover Health Investments and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Clover Health Investments Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of CLOV opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

