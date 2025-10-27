Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 112,384 Emergent Biosolutions Inc. $EBS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,502,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 313.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 833,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 631,794 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 627,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 417,671 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,141,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 202,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,297,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 159,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Coleen Glessner sold 30,608 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 144,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,190. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Degolyer sold 7,844 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $67,850.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,750.35. The trade was a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $436,783. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $520.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

View Our Latest Report on EBS

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.