Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,522,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hubbell by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,104,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,353,000 after purchasing an additional 287,047 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Hubbell by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 975,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,702,000 after purchasing an additional 628,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $435.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $407.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

