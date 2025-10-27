Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,853,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 3,747,397 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,868,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 578.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,116,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 952,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 867,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $266.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 36,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $46,297.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,276,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,762.96. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLO

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.