Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $71,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Novavax stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.74.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. The business had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Novavax’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

