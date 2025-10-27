Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $48,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $100,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,112.26. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicola M. Soares sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $368,143.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,999.62. The trade was a 40.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,902 shares of company stock worth $721,526 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KELYA

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.85. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $22.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.