Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $101,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alphabet from $201.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.55.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $259.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $261.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.