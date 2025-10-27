Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $261.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

