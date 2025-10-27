Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,783,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,901 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.7%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.