Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.3% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $259.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $261.68.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

