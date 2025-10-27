Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Broderick Brian C’s 9th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $224.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average is $214.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.